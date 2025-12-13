Tere Ishk Mein Box Office 3rd Friday: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon film drops by 35 percent, adds Rs 1 crore to tally

Tere Ishk Mein is looking to collect Rs. 90 lakh to Rs. 1 crore on its third Friday, registering a drop of roughly 35 percent. The drop from the previous Friday is about 70 percent. It is expected to make a sum of Rs. 4.50 crore in its third weekend. The musical romantic drama netted Rs. 102 crore in its 15 days of theatrical run; Of which Rs. 78 crore came in the first week and Rs. 23.05 crore in the second week.

The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer has slowed down due to Dhurandhar's sensational run at the box office. It is now facing a new release, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, this week. It would have performed much better if it had a couple more free runs. The movie has already bagged a Clean Hit verdict. It will keep on gaining traction in the coming week as well, though at low levels.

Based on the current trends, Tere Ishk Mein is expected to wind its entire theatrical run around Rs. 115 crore net, with the arrival of Avatar: Fire And Ash in the coming week.

Besides chartbuster music, strong performances, and engaging promotional assets, Tere Ishk Mein also benefited from its connection with Raanjhanaa. Before Tere Ishk Mein, Saiyaara, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also saw a sensational run at the box office. All three of them are love stories backed by quality music. That said, music in Hindi cinema cannot be understated. The lack of good music is also one of the major factors why today's movies are suffering at the box office.

The Box Office Collections of Tere Ishk Mein in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 18.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 6.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.70 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.60 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.90-1 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 102 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Opening Day Box Office: Kapil Sharma's comedy drama debuts with underwhelming Rs 1.75 crore