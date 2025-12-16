Tere Ishk Mein Box Office 3rd Tuesday: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon film adds Rs 55 lakh, cume hits Rs. 105 crore in 19 days

Tere Ishk Mein is estimated to collect Rs. 55 lakh on its third Tuesday, registering a drop of 80 percent from the previous Tuesday. The musical romantic drama made a sum of Rs. 4.65 crore in its third week until now. The running cume of Tere Ishk Mein reached Rs. 105.70 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon film slowed down due to Dhurandhar's arrival. If the movie had a couple of more free runs, it would have collected much more. Nevertheless, the movie has already bagged a Clean Hit verdict. Based on the current trends, Tere Ishk Mein is expected to wind its entire theatrical run under Rs. 110 crore net, with the arrival of Avatar: Fire And Ash in the coming week.

What worked best for Tere Ishk Mein was its chartbuster music. Before the Aanand L Rai directorial, Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also saw a similar kind of sensational run. That said, the importance of music in the Hindi film industry cannot be understated. The lack of good quality music is also one of the major factors why today's movies are suffering at the box office.

The Box Office Collections of Tere Ishk Mein in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 18.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 6.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.70 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.60 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.90 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.35 cr 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.35 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.55 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 105.70 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Akhanda 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film dips on first Monday, grosses Rs 82 crore in 4 days