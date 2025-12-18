Tere Ishk Mein Box Office 3rd Week: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's romantic film adds Rs 5 crore to tally, nears theatrical end

Tere Ishk Mein is looking to add Rs. 30 lakh to the tally on its Day 21, bringing its third week’s cume to Rs. 5.45 crore net. The consistent dip in daily numbers hints towards its theatrical end at the box office. The musical romantic drama, directed by Aanand L Rai, reached Rs. 106.25 crore by the end of its third week.

The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon film performed well at the box office. After wrapping its opening week at Rs. 78 crore, it slowed down in the second week and dropped by 70 percent because of Dhurandhar's arrival. If the movie had a couple more free runs, it would have collected much more. Nevertheless, the movie has already bagged a Clean Hit verdict, courtesy of its banger start and a promising trend.

Tere Ishk Mein will now face Avatar: Fire and Ash from this Friday onwards. Based on the current trends, the romantic drama is expected to wind up its entire box office run under the Rs. 110 crore mark.

What worked best for Tere Ishk Mein was its chartbuster music. Before the Aanand L Rai directorial, Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also saw a similar sensational run. That being said, the importance of music in the Hindi film industry cannot be understated. The lack of good music is also one of the major factors why today's movies are suffering at the box office.

The Box Office Collection of Tere Ishk Mein in India:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 18.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 6.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.70 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.60 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.90 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.35 cr 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.35 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.55 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.30 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.30 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 106.30 cr.

