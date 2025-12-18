Tere Ishk Mein Box Office 3rd Week: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's romantic film adds Rs 5 crore to tally, nears theatrical end
The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-led musical romance, Tere Ishk Mein, is expected to wind up its entire theatrical run under the Rs. 110 crore mark.
Tere Ishk Mein is looking to add Rs. 30 lakh to the tally on its Day 21, bringing its third week’s cume to Rs. 5.45 crore net. The consistent dip in daily numbers hints towards its theatrical end at the box office. The musical romantic drama, directed by Aanand L Rai, reached Rs. 106.25 crore by the end of its third week.
The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon film performed well at the box office. After wrapping its opening week at Rs. 78 crore, it slowed down in the second week and dropped by 70 percent because of Dhurandhar's arrival. If the movie had a couple more free runs, it would have collected much more. Nevertheless, the movie has already bagged a Clean Hit verdict, courtesy of its banger start and a promising trend.
Tere Ishk Mein will now face Avatar: Fire and Ash from this Friday onwards. Based on the current trends, the romantic drama is expected to wind up its entire box office run under the Rs. 110 crore mark.
What worked best for Tere Ishk Mein was its chartbuster music. Before the Aanand L Rai directorial, Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also saw a similar sensational run. That being said, the importance of music in the Hindi film industry cannot be understated. The lack of good music is also one of the major factors why today's movies are suffering at the box office.
The Box Office Collection of Tere Ishk Mein in India:
|Day
|Nett
|Friday
|Rs. 15.00 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 16.00 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 18.00 cr.
|Monday
|Rs. 8.00 cr.
|Tuesday
|Rs. 9.50 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 6.25 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 5.25 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 3.50 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 5.25 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 6.00 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 2.75 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.70 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 1.60 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.90 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.35 cr
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 0.35 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 0.55 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 0.30 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 0.30 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 106.30 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Opening Week: Kapil Sharma's comedy entertainer nets Rs 11.75 crore in 7 days