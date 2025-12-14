Tere Ishk Mein Box Office 3rd Weekend: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon film faces heat of Dhurandhar, adds Rs 4.75 crore to tally

Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai, and starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, is looking to collect Rs. 2 crore on its third Sunday, witnessing a jump of 15 percent over Saturday. The drop from the previous Sunday is about 65 percent, which depicts how Dhurandhar's momentum is affecting the musical romance.

The running cume of Tere Ishk Mein has reached Rs. 105.75 crore net in India. The movie will keep attracting the audience for a couple more days. It is expected to slow down further with the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, this coming weekend. Looking at the current trends, Tere Ishk Mein is likely to wrap its theatrical run around the Rs. 110 crore mark.

The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon film has already emerged as the Clean Hit venture at the box office, thanks to its strong opening and then a promising trend in the first week. The chartbuster music of Tere Ishk Mein played a significant part in its success, especially by setting up a strong base. The Raanjhanaa hangover also helped the movie to some extent.

The Box Office Collections of Tere Ishk Mein in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 18.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 6.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.70 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.60 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 1.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.75 cr 3rd Sunday Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 105.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

