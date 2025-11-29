Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film Holds well on Saturday, Nets 30 Crore in 2 Days

Tere Ishk Mein is having another superb day at the Indian box office today on its second day. Per early estimates, the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer is looking to collect Rs. 15-15.50 crore nett on Saturday. That takes its two-day running total to over Rs. 30 crore nett. Depending on what sort of growth it gets tomorrow, on Sunday, the film could go on to collect around Rs. 45-47 crore in its first weekend.

The Tamil dubbed version has collected another Rs. 1.50 crore nett in two days so far.

The business remained largely on par with Friday on Saturday, with a marginal growth coming. For a film that opens well, a second day drop is always a possibility. In that context, Tere Ishk Mein has done well to not only avoid a fall but also eke out slight growth, even more so given the reception isn't all that great. That said, the film had the capacity to grow more, and the response may have kept it from pushing higher.

The strong opening has already done a lot of the heavy lifting for the film. It is certainly going to be a success; whether it goes on to be a HIT will depend on how well it holds on Monday. Had the film shown a solid growth today, it would have all but guaranteed the HIT verdict for the film, but now all eyes are on Monday to see how well it sustains.

The Box Office Collections of Tere Ishk Mein in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 14.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 15.25 cr. Total Rs. 30.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

