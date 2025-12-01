Tere Ishk Mein Box Office: Dhanush & Kriti Sanon film emerges HIT with a 8 crore nett Monday

Tere Ishk Mein is looking to collect Rs. 7.50-8 crore nett approx on its first Monday. The film passed its crucial Monday test with flying colours, registering a drop of less than 50 per cent from opening day. It was essential for the film to stay over Rs. 6 crore nett in order to sustain its HIT trajectory. The film did it with ease and has now emerged as a HIT.

The four-day total box office collection stands at Rs. 56.50 crore nett approx. It should have another strong day tomorrow with discount day. The first week is expected to collect over Rs. 75 crore; with better holds, it could move towards Rs. 80 crore. That would make reaching Rs. 100 crore a cakewalk. There is going to be competition from Dhurandhar in the second week, but with Monday at this level, it has a strong enough base to collect.

Tere Ishk Mein is the sixth HIT film of the year, or seventh counting Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release). Out of these seven, four have been films driven by HIT music, devoid of any face or star value. It is also these films that saw the best of the openings. The importance of music in the Hindi film industry cannot be understated. The decline in business over the last decade or so can be attributed, to a major extent, to a decline in music quality as well. It is fitting that in challenging times, it is music that is offering some relief and the industry an opportunity to relearn and recalibrate.

The Box Office Collections of Tere Ishk Mein in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 15.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 17.75 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Total Rs. 56.50 cr.

