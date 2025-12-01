Tere Ishk Mein Box Office: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film passes Monday hold test, set to emerge a HIT

Tere Ishk Mein has successfully passed the Monday hold test and is now on track to emerge as a HIT. Based on the morning and matinee shows today, the film is pacing towards a Rs. 6 crore nett plus day. Subject to how well the evening and night shows go, that number can rise to Rs. 7 crore nett or more as well.

The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon musical love story had a superb opening weekend of Rs. 48 crore nett. There were concerns about the film not holding well, given the mixed reception. Although the film held well enough over the weekend, a Monday hold was crucial to put it on the way to being a HIT, and that has happened.

The four-day box office collections for the film will be around Rs. 55 crore nett. The film appears well‐positioned to surpass Rs. 70 crore nett in its first week, possibly even touching Rs. 75 crore nett. While week two will see competition from Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein will have enough base to sustain and move towards Rs. 100 crore nett plus final, which will see it become a HIT.

Tere Ishk Mein will be the sixth HIT film of the year, or seventh counting Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release). Out of these seven, four have been films driven by HIT music, devoid of any face or star value. It is also these films that saw the best of the openings. The importance of music in the Hindi film industry cannot be understated. The decline in business over the last decade or so can be attributed, to a major extent, to a decline in music quality as well. It is fitting that in challenging times, it is music that is offering some relief and the industry an opportunity to relearn and recalibrate.

