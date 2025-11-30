Tere Ishk Mein Box Office: Dhanush & Kriti Sanon Film Rakes 66 Crore First Weekend Worldwide

Tere Ishk Mein is looking to collect Rs. 17.50 crore nett approx on its third day at the Indian box office. The weekend amounted to a superb Rs. 48 crore nett approx. The film saw a roughly 10 per cent jump from Saturday to Sunday, which is not too high but pretty good considering the film was already collecting well. In fact, the growth over the weekend is not much, but with the opening that the film had, it could afford that.

Additionally, the film collected Rs. 2 crore nett approx in the Tamil dubbed version, giving it an overall weekend of Rs. 50 crore nett. Another Rs. 6 crore (USD 675K) poured in from the overseas market, for a worldwide opening weekend of Rs. 66 crore approx.

The weekend business has ensured that the film will be a success. The reception to the film seemed to be a mixed bag, due to which there was worry of a drop over the weekend, but the film has not just avoided any drop but seen marginal growth over the weekend. Whether it upgrades to a HIT will depend on how well it sustains on Monday. If the film stays over Rs. 6 crore nett tomorrow, that will put it on track to be a HIT film.

This year has seen three surprise HITs in the musical love story genre, including one big one, Saiyaara. Neither of them boasted of face value but were entirely driven by hit music. Although this film has two known faces in the lead, they aren’t stars to say so, which means even here, it's the music that is pushing. The importance of music in Hindi cinema cannot be overstated. The fall in business in the last decade or so can be to some extent attributed to a fall in music quality as well. It is fitting that in challenging times, it is music that is leading the revival, offering the industry an opportunity to relearn and recalibrate.

The Box Office Collections of Tere Ishk Mein in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 14.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 15.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 17.50 cr. Total Rs. 48.00 cr.

