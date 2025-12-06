Tere Ishk Mein Box Office: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon’s film cruises towards Rs 100 crore, nets Rs 5.25 crore on 2nd Saturday

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer musical romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein is estimated to have collected Rs 5.25 crore on its second Saturday. Despite the release of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar this weekend, the movie managed to show a strong positive trend and healthy occupancy.

As the musical romantic drama continues its stronghold in theaters, the film is estimated to collect more than Rs 15 crore net in its second week. In its opening week, the Dhanush-Kriti Sanon starrer collected Rs 78 crore net.

With the second Friday and Saturday bringing in Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 5.25 crore net respectively, the total box office collection is estimated to stand at Rs 86.75 crore net. With the film continuing its run, it appears that it will soon cruise past the Rs 100 crore mark, becoming a sure-shot hit.

Tere Ishk Mein has been receiving generally mixed-to-positive reviews from audiences and critics. Despite criticism for its narrative, the Dhanush-Kriti starrer has been widely praised for its beautiful musical tracks, composed by AR Rahman.

The highly positive response to the film's music suggests that audiences have been craving melodious tracks like those featured in the movie. At a time when the film industry has often been criticized for declining musical quality, it feels refreshing to witness such a strong appreciation for a musical drama.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film follows the intense love story of Shankar, a hot-headed young man who falls for Mukti, a calm and brilliant psychology research scholar determined to help him change his aggressive behavior.

The Box Office Collections of Tere Ishk Mein in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs 78 crore 2nd Friday Rs 3.5 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 5.25 crore Total Rs 86.75 crore

