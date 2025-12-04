Tere Ishk Mein Box Office: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's film nets Rs 5.25 crore on Day 7, wraps opening week at SUPERB Rs 78 crore

Tere Ishk Mein is looking to collect Rs. 5.25 crore on its Day 7, registering a drop of roughly 15 percent over Wednesday. This is a steeper than normal drop on the last day of the week, but in general, the weekdays have collected well. The opening week’s total cume has reached Rs. 78 crore net at the Indian box office, of which Rs. 29 crore came from the weekdays.

Tere Ishk Mein will face Dhurandhar in the second weekend from tomorrow on. The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon film is expected to hold well against the new release and will aim to hit the Rs. 100 crore mark by the end of the second Sunday. The Aanand L Rai directorial has emerged as a Clean Hit verdict, thanks to its banger start and then a promising trend on the weekdays.

Its lifetime target will be determined by its hold on weekdays ahead. Moreover, if the Ranveer Singh film opens to a positive reception and manages to record a phenomenal growth over the weekend, it will instantly dent the business of Tere Ishk Mein.

What worked in favour of Tere Ishk Mein was its music and the hangover of Raanjhanaa. The success of Saiyaara, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Tere Ishk Mein proves that the music in the Hindi film industry cannot be understated. The decline in business over the last decade or so can be attributed, to a major extent, to a decline in music quality as well. It is fitting that in challenging times, it is music that is offering some relief and the industry an opportunity to relearn and recalibrate.

The Box Office Collections of Tere Ishk Mein in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 16.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 18.00 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 6.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 5.25 cr. (Est.) Total Rs. 78 cr.

