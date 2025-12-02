Tere Ishk Mein Box Office: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's musical romance continues superb run, nets Rs 9.25 crore on discounted Tuesday

Tere Ishk Mein is estimated to record a nominal jump on its first discounted Tuesday. The movie has added Rs. 9.25 crore to the tally, registering a roughly 15 percent spike today. The running cume of Tere Ishk Mein has reached slightly over the Rs. 65 crore mark in 5 days of its theatrical run. It is expected to wind up its opening week around Rs. 75 crore, which will position it well to enter the Rs. 100 crore net club.

Tere Ishk Mein will face Dhurandhar in the second weekend, which is expected to slow down its box office run. However, movies with a good reception manage to gain an audience despite the significant release.

The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon film has already emerged as a clean hit venture, thanks to a solid opening and then superb box office trends. The intense love story is the 6th clean hit of 2025, or the 7th Hit if we include Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) too. Out of these, four films were backed by good-quality music. These films not only recorded a phenomenal opening but also witnessed a profitable theatrical run.

The importance of music in the Hindi film industry cannot be understated. The decline in business over the last decade or so can be attributed, to a major extent, to a decline in music quality as well. It is fitting that in challenging times, it is music that is offering some relief and the industry an opportunity to relearn and recalibrate.

The Box Office Collections of Tere Ishk Mein in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 15.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 17.75 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 65.75 cr.

