Tere Ishk Mein Box Ofice Collections: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film has another strong day on Wednesday, reaches Rs. 72 crore in 6 days

Tere Ishk Mein is looking to collect Rs. 6.25-6.50 crore nett on its first Wednesday at the Indian box office. That marks a drop of 20 percent from Monday, which is standard hold. The total box office collection for the film in India stands at Rs. 72 crore approx. The first week is headed for Rs. 77-78 crore.

Tere Ishk Mein had a superb opening last Friday. There were concerns about the sustaining ability of the film because of the mixed reception, but thus far, it has impressed with its trend, emerging as a HIT. The weekdays’ business for the film is solid. Normally, it would give the film a shot at becoming a SUPER HIT; however, the competition from Dhurandhar in the second week may prove to be a major challenge. From where Tere Ishk Mein stands today, a film would normally be aiming for Rs. 35 crore plus second week. Now, it will probably be around Rs. 25 crore or so. More clarity on it will come on Friday.

Tere Ishk Mein is the sixth HIT film of the year, or seventh counting Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release). Out of these seven, four have been films driven by HIT music, devoid of any face or star value. It is also these films that saw the best of the openings. The importance of music in the Hindi film industry cannot be understated. The decline in business over the last decade or so can be attributed, to a major extent, to a decline in music quality as well. It is fitting that in challenging times, it is music that is offering some relief and the industry an opportunity to relearn and recalibrate.

The Box Office Collections of Tere Ishk Mein in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 15.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 15.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 17.75 cr. Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 9.50 cr. Wednesday (est.) Rs. 6.25 cr. Total Rs. 72.25 cr.

