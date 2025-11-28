Tere Ishk Mein Final Advance Booking: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's film sells BANGER 75,000 tickets in national chains, eyes Rs 15 cr start

Tere Ishk Mein closed its advance booking on a fabulous note. The musical romantic drama, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, sold over 75,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis. The Aanand L Rai directorial emerged as trade circles were not expecting this sort of pre-bookings.

For the record, Tere Ishk Mein recorded better advance sales than several big releases this year, including Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Sitaare Zameen Par, Son of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and others. In fact, the Dhanush starrer also surpassed the advance sales of Rishab Shetty’s divine Hit Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in terms of pre-bookings.

Based on current trends, Tere Ishk Mein is looking at a solid start of Rs. 13 crore to Rs. 15 crore. If the movie manages to record superb walk-ins and spot bookings, it can even go beyond the Rs. 15 crore mark.

The music of Tere Ishk Mein has worked big time. Moreover, the hangover of Raanjhanaa has also created hype around the movie. If the movie opens to positive reception, it can emerge as another Clean Hit venture this year.

Earlier, Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat saw the magic of good music and heartwrenching love stories as the backdrop. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer had taken an opening of Rs 21.50 crore, while the Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa-led movie surprised with a Rs. 9.50 crore start. All eyes are now on Tere Ishk Mein's Day 1 figure.

The only concern for the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon film will be the release of Dhurandhar, a week later. Let's see how the movie performs at the box office and whether it can match the sensational run of Saiyaara or not.

