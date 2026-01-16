Tere Ishk Mein Lifetime Worldwide Box Office Collections: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's HIT film wraps theatrical run at Rs 155 crore

Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, has wrapped its entire theatrical run on a positive note. The musical romantic drama, directed by Aanand L Rai, grossed Rs. 155 crore in its entire box office journey. Of this, Rs. 136.40 crore (Rs. 113.50 crore net) came from the domestic markets alone. The movie found some audience in the international markets too, where it grossed USD 2.1 million (Rs. 18.75 crore) in its full run.

The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer performed well and emerged as a Clean Hit venture at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 106 crore net in Hindi while it fetched around Rs. 7.50 crore net from the Tamil markets. Had the makers planned a better release in Tamil Nadu, the movie would have collected much more.

Though the movie opened to mixed word-of-mouth, it still managed to gain traction and turned out to be a profitable venture. One of the major reasons why the movie succeeded big time at the box office is its music, which took the buzz and hype to the next level. Moreover, the connection with Raanjhanaa also hyped the movie among the fans. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs during its OTT release.

Territorial breakdown of Tere Ishk Mein's Box Office collections:

Particulars Box Office Week 1 Rs. 77 crore Week 2 Rs. 22.25 crore Week 3 Rs. 5.75 crore Week 4 Rs. 0.65 crore Rest Rs. 0.35 crore Total Hindi Rs. 106 crore net

(Rs. 113.50 cr gross) Tamil Nadu Rs. 7.50 crore TOTAL INDIA Rs. 113.50 crore Overseas Rs. 18.75 crore

(USD 2.1 M) WORLDWIDE Rs. 155.15 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

