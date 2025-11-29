Tere Ishk Mein Opening Day Box Office: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's film takes off SOLID start, nets Rs 15 crore on Day 1

Tere Ishk Mein stormed a solid opening of Rs. 14.50 crore to Rs. 15.50 crore net on Day 1. The musical romantic drama, directed by Aanand L Rai, witnessed a superb advance booking, followed by a good occupancy throughout the day. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, Tere Ishk Mein emerged as the seventh biggest opener this year.

Marking the return of the Raanjhanaa team, Tere Ishk Mein has set a good base for its further box office run. The movie only needs to keep up the momentum and grow stronger over the weekend. The one hiccup though is that the film has met with a mixed bag of reception, which could jeopardize its chances. If the movie manages to hold its ground on Saturday and Sunday, that will give a solid weekend of Rs. 45 crore or so. Some growth may push it toward Rs. 50 crore even, which will do it for the film.

The music of Tere Ishk Mein worked big time, which is why the movie has taken such a promising start. Moreover, the hangover of Raanjhanaa is also driving some audiences. Previously, Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat witnessed a good opening, courtesy to good music and ended up emerging surprise HITs at the box office. The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer is expected to settle somewhere between the two.

Box office collection of Tere Ishk Mein is as follows:

Day Net Hindi Box Office 1 Rs. 15 crore (est.) Total Rs. 15 crore net

The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

