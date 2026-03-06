Tere Naam Re-Release Box Office Collections: Salman Khan's cult classic earns Rs 1.25 crore in 1st week

Tere Naam collected Rs. 10 lakh on its Day 7, registering a muted drop from the previous day. The re-released movie closed its opening week at Rs. 1.25 crore nett at the Indian box office. It is a good outcome for a 23-year-old cult classic film; however, expectations were on a much higher side, as this film was constantly in demand ever since the trend of re-releases started.

When compared to other two-decade-old re-releases, Tere Naam remained behind Karan Arjun, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, and Andaz Apna Apna. For the record, Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Kal Ho Na Ho had an opening week of Rs. 2.10 crore in its last re-release. Karan Arjun smashed around Rs. 1.60 crore in its opening week, when it was re-released in 2025. Veer Zaara also registered a similar kind of opening, approx. Rs. 1.55 crore; while Andaz Apna Apna plummeted its debut week at Rs. 1.50 crore.

Ideally, Tere Naam should have performed much better than all these titles in its re-release. One of the major reasons why the Salman Khan starrer didn't become a sensation among the audience is its release in the month of Ramadan. The actor enjoys a huge fan-following among the Muslim audience, who don't go to cinemas in these times.

Nevertheless, the tragic romantic drama is holding well. It should now aim to see a big spike on the second weekend and then record a strong, steady run for the coming days. The movie has free run until the release of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in cinemas, all it needs to stick to the cinemas for this long.

Box office collections of Tere Naam in its re-release:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 23 lakh 2 Rs. 25 lakh 3 Rs. 28 lakh 4 Rs. 13 lakh 5 Rs. 15 lakh 6 Rs. 11 lakh 7 Rs. 10 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 1.25 crore

Meanwhile, another Salman Khan film, Andaaz Apna Apna, co-starring Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon, returned to the cinemas once again this weekend. It will be interesting to see how the comedy caper performs at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

