Tere Naam Re-Release Box Office Collections: Salman Khan's cult classic film adds Rs 15 lakh on 1st Monday

Tere Naam recorded a significant drop on its first Monday in re-release. Estimates suggest that the 23-year-old romantic action drama added around Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh to the tally on Day 4. Allied to its opening weekend of Rs. 75 lakh, the total cume of Tere Naam now stands somewhere around Rs. 85 lakh to Rs. 90 lakh nett at the Indian box office.

Though the Salman Khan starrer has taken a reasonable start, it should have posted a big jump over the weekend and then a minimal dip on Monday, but it didn't happen. Based on the current trends, Tere Naam will be able to surpass the Rs. 1 crore mark on its Day 5.

Helmed by late Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam was re-released in limited screens on February 27, in a clash with The Kerala Story 2. Considering the huge audience demand around the film's re-release, the box office performance is quite underwhelming. Ideally, the Salman Khan movie should have crossed the Rs. 1 crore mark in the opening weekend itself.

One of the major factors why Tere Naam isn't performing to its full potential is its release period. The tragic romantic action drama arrived in cinemas in the month of Ramadan, which is considered a lull period from a business perspective, as the Muslim section doesn't go to cinemas during the month of Ramadan.

Co-starring Bhumika Chawla and Ravi Kishan, Tere Naam had a clean run until the release of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Toxic on Eid 2026, as no significant releases are coming in between. That said, the 23-year-old film needs to show strong legs so that it can manage to stay in cinemas for this long. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's other film, Andaz Apna Apna, with Aamir Khan, is returning to the cinemas on March 6 in selected cinemas.

Box office collections of Tere Naam in its re-release:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 23 lakh 2 Rs. 25 lakh 3 Rs. 27 lakh 4 Rs. 10-15 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 85-90 lakh

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

