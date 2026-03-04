Tere Naam Re-Release Box Office Collections: Salman Khan's film adds Rs 15 lakh on 1st Tuesday, crosses Rs 1 crore mark in 5 days

Salman Khan's Tere Naam is currently playing in cinemas. The tragic romantic action drama, directed by the late Satish Kaushik, collected Rs. 15 lakh on its Day 5. The movie saw a spike in ticket sales on Tuesday due to discounted fares. It is expected to record a spike on Wednesday and Thursday due to the Holi festival and holidays.

With this sort of run, Tere Naam has crossed the Rs. 1 crore mark at the Indian box office in its re-release. The movie took 5 days to cross this mark, which it should have collected in its first weekend only. That said, the movie is doing reasonably well, given the Ramadan period and limited release. Given the immense audience demand for its re-release, the movie should have shown much better legs at the box office.

Based on the current trends, Tere Naam is expected to cross the Rs. 1.50 crore mark in its second weekend. How far the movie can go from there on will depend on how it holds in the second week.

The movie doesn't have much competition other than the recently released The Kerala Story 2. Furthermore, another Salman Khan film, Andaaz Apna Apna, co-starring Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon, is re-releasing on March 6 in selected cinemas. It will be interesting to see how the comedy caper performs at the box office.

Box office collections of Tere Naam in its re-release:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 23 lakh 2 Rs. 25 lakh 3 Rs. 27 lakh 4 Rs. 15 lakh 5 Rs. 15 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 1.05 crore

