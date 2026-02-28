Tere Naam Re-Release Day 1 Box Office Collections: Salman Khan's cult classic romantic drama opens with Rs 25 lakh

Ever since the trend of re-release started in the post-pandemic times, there has been huge audience demand for Salman Khan's 2003 cult film, Tere Naam. The tragic action love story, directed by late Satish Kaushik, has finally hit the cinemas this weekend. Estimates suggest that the re-released movie has taken an opening of Rs. 25 lakh nett at the Indian box office.

Considering the demand around the film, this is a quite low start. However, one must note that Tere Naam arrived in cinemas in the month of Ramadan, which is considered as a lowkey period for business perspective as the Muslim section doesn't watch movies during Ramadan. Since Salman Khan has a huge Muslim fanbase, the business was anyway bound to affect.

Furthermore, Tere Naam is re-released in cinemas in selected cities in PVR Inox cinemas only, which is another big reason why the opening day figure seems to be on a lower side. Had the movie received a better release period and a good showcasing, it would have taken a much better start.

Nevertheless, the Salman Khan starrer can still show a good growth over the weekend and then record a strong hold on the weekdays in order to survive for a long run in its second inning. One positive for Tere Naam is that it doesn't have any significant competition until Eid 2026 releases- Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Toxic.

Box office collections of Tere Naam in its re-release:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 25 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 25 lakh nett

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.