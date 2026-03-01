Tere Naam Re-Release Day 2 Box Office Collections: Salman Khan's film maintains steady run, collects Rs 50 lakh in 2 days

Salman Khan is back as Radhe Mohan, as his cult classic Tere Naam re-released in cinemas this weekend. The tragic love story backed by a chartbuster music album maintained a steady run at the box office in its second inning. Estimates suggest that the movie added another Rs. 25 lakh to the tally on Day 2, bringing its total cume to Rs. 50 lakh nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by late Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam is expected to see some spike on its Day 3, which will take its opening weekend around Rs. 80 lakh or so. It will be a good weekend debut for a 23-year-old film, however, a better performance was expected as the movie has had huge demand among the audience ever since the trend of re-release started in the post-pandemic times.

However, one must note that Tere Naam arrived in cinemas in the month of Ramadan, which is considered as a dull period from a business perspective as the Muslim section doesn't watch movies during Ramadan. Since Salman Khan has a huge Muslim fanbase, the business was anyway bound to affect. Had the movie received a better release period and a good showcasing, it would have taken a much better start.

Co-starring Bhumika Chawla and Ravi Kishan, Tere Naam is still performing on par with the other re-releases of Salman Khan. It will be interesting to see whether the movie manages to grow further or not. The one positive for Tere Naam is that it has a clean run until the releases of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Toxic.

Box office collections of Tere Naam in its re-release:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 25 lakh 2 Rs. 25 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 50 lakh nett

