Tere Naam Re-Release Opening Weekend Box Office: Salman Khan starrer hits Rs 75 lakh in 3 days

Salman Khan's Tere Naam registered a reasonable opening weekend in its re-release. After staying flat on Day 2, the movie recorded a muted spike on Sunday, adding Rs. 27 lakh to the tally. This brings its opening weekend's cume to Rs. 75 crore nett at the box office.

Helmed by late Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam was re-released in limited screens on February 27, in a clash with The Kerala Story 2. Considering the huge audience demand around the film, it remained a bit low. Ideally, the Salman Khan movie should have crossed the Rs. 1 crore mark in the opening weekend itself.

However, one must note that Tere Naam arrived in cinemas in the month of Ramadan, which is considered as a lull period from a business perspective as the Muslim section doesn't watch movies during Ramadan. Co-starring Bhumika Chawla and Ravi Kishan, Tere Naam should aim for strong trends on weekdays and then a solid spike on the second weekend in order to survive for a long run in its second inning. It will be interesting to see whether the movie manages to grow further or not.

The one positive for Tere Naam is that it has a clean run until the releases of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Toxic on Eid 2026, as no significant releases are coming in between. That said, the 23-year-old film needs to show strong legs so that it can manage to stay in cinemas for this long.

Box office collections of Tere Naam in its re-release:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 23 lakh 2 Rs. 25 lakh (est.) 3 Rs. 27 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 75 lakh nett

