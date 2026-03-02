Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar film scores a superb Rs. 16 Cr weekend in India

Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi collected over Rs. 7 crore on Sunday, with which it wrapped its opening weekend at the Indian box office, accumulating Rs. 16 crore approx. The Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer showcased a fantastic trend over the weekend, with Saturday seeing the business nearly doubling from Friday and then Sunday seeing a healthy 25 per cent growth despite a big cricket match in the evening.

The bulk of business came from the home state of Tamil Nadu, where it brought in Rs. 14 crore approx over the weekend, from a starting point of Rs. 2.75 crore approx on Friday. Karnataka was the next best at just under Rs. 1.50 crore, with business seeing a sharp rise over the weekend.

Based on the strong trajectory over the first weekend, the film is certain to emerge as a HIT. Depending on how well it holds over the weekdays and then the coming weeks, it could go on to be a big one. The year started on a low note for the Tamil film industry, with the lucrative release period of Pongal turning out to be largely a dud due to the delay of Jana Nayagan. Since then, With Love has performed well, and now Thaai Kizhavi looks likely to become the first major HIT of the year.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 5.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.15 cr. Total Rs. 15.90 cr.

Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.



ALSO READ: The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections: Performs well netting Rs. 10 Cr opening weekend in India