Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer adds Rs 1 crore in 5th weekend, targets under Rs 65 crore end

Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role, is near its theatrical end. The Tamil movie added Rs. 1 crore to the tally in its 5th weekend, after crossing the Rs. 60 crore mark in its 4th week. The comedy drama, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, took its total cume to Rs. 62.50 crore by the end of the 5th weekend, i.e., 31 days of theatrical run at the Indian box office.

Backed by Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the comedy drama is looking to wind its entire theatrical run around Rs. 63 crore to Rs. 65 crore, depending on how long it can stick to the cinemas from here on. That said, the movie turned out to be a big success at the box office.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Particulars Gross Week 1 Rs. 25 crore Week 2 Rs. 19 crore Week 3 Rs. 13 crore Week 4 Rs. 4.5 crore 5th Weekend Rs. 1 crore Total Rs. 62.50 crore

Thaai Kizhavi performed best in its home state, where it grossed around Rs. 56.50 crore. Outside its home turf, the movie added Rs. 4.25 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 1.75 crore gross.

Area-wise box office collections of Thaai Kizhavi:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 56.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 4.25 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.75 crore Total Rs. 62.50 crore

The Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer is expected to stream online soon, with its digital release. It will be interesting to see how the audience will receive it on the OTT platform.

For the unversed, the story of Thaai Kizhavi revolves around a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Youth India Box Office Collections: Ken Karunaas’ comedy drama collects Rs 4 crore on 2nd Saturday, crosses Rs 35 crore mark