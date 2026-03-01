Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer DOUBLE UP on Saturday, Gross Rs. 9 Cr in 2 days

Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi had an excellent Saturday at the Indian box office, with collections doubling from its opening day. The Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer collected Rs. 6 crore approx on day two, taking its two-day total to Rs. 9 crore approx. The advances for Sunday are stronger again, and the film is heading for a weekend of over Rs. 15 crore, with a finish in the Rs. 16–17 crore range looking likely.

While the bulk of collections is coming from the home state Tamil Nadu, the growth for the film was all across board, with Karnataka bringing in a healthy amount of business on Saturday at over Rs. 50 lakh. In Tamil Nadu, it collected Rs. 5.25 crore approx, 90 per cent higher than its opening day of Rs. 2.75 crore approx. The two-day box office collections in the state stand at Rs. 8 crore approx. The weekend should get close to Rs. 15 crore.

Based on the strong trajectory over the first two days, the film is certain to emerge as a HIT. Depending on how well it holds over the weekdays and then the coming weeks, it could go on to be a big one. The year started on a low note for the Tamil film industry, with the lucrative release period of Pongal turning out to be largely a dud due to the delay of Jana Nayagan. Since then, With Love has performed well, and now Thaai Kizhavi looks likely to become the first major HIT of the year.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.00 cr. Total Rs. 9.00 cr.

Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

