Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's comedy drama adds Rs 1.50 crore on 2nd Monday, grosses Rs 40 crore in 11 days

Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhikaa Sarathkumar, added Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally on its second Monday. The movie registered a drop of 33 per cent over the last Friday and around 57 per cent from the previous Monday. The Tamil comedy drama, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, took its second week's cume to Rs. 14.75 crore in 4 days, bringing its entire theatrical run closer to the Rs. 40 crore mark.

Backed by Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the comedy drama is expected to wind up its second week at Rs. 18 crore or so, which will take its cume to Rs. 45 crore plus. That said, the movie is all set to enter the Rs. 50 crore gross mark in its third week. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from there on.

For the unversed, Thaai Kizhavi emerged as a Clean Hit venture at the box office. The movie performed best in its home state, where it grossed over Rs. 35.50 crore or so.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Particulars Gross Week 1 Rs. 25 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.75 crore 2nd Monday Rs. 1.50 crore Total Rs. 39.75 crore

Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

