Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's comedy drama adds Rs 2.50 crore on 2nd Friday, cume hits Rs 27 crore

Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, collected Rs. 2.50 crore on its 2nd Friday. The comedy drama reached Rs. 27.25 crore gross in its 8 days of theatrical run. The film recorded a jump on Friday over the previous day.

When compared to the first day, Thaai Kizhavi dropped by just 20 per cent, which is an excellent hold. The Tamil film is expected to record another jump on Saturday and Sunday and close its second weekend, taking the running cume around Rs. 33-35 crore.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Particulars Gross Week 1 Rs. 24.75 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 2.50 crore Total Rs. 27.25 crore

The movie performed best in its home state, where it grossed around Rs. 24.25 crore gross. It also found an audience outside Tamil Nadu. In Karnataka, Thaai Kizhavi collected around Rs. 2.25 crore, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 75 lakh.

With this sort of impressive run, the Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer has already emerged as a Hit film. It will be interesting to see whether or not the movie can also bag a Super Hit verdict by the end of its theatrical run. Based on the current trends, Thaai Kizhavi seems like a sure-shot entry in the Rs. 50 crore club, which will be a phenomenal result for the film.

Area-wise box office collections of Thaai Kizhavi:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 24.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 2.25 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.75 crore Total Rs. 27.25 crore

Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

