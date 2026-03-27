Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's comedy drama adds Rs 4.50 crore in Week 4, grosses Rs 61 crore in 28 days

Thaai Kizhavi is holding well at the box office. The Tamil-language comedy drama added Rs. 4.50 crore to the tally in its fourth week in India, taking the total cume to Rs. 61.50 crore gross. The movie is now in its final legs at the box office. It is expected to leave cinemas soon, as the Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer movie will be released digitally now.

Bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Thaai Kizhavi emerged as a big hit at the box office. The success of Thaai Kizhavi is even more special as it has no star face in the cast. That says it all, how important a good storyline is for a film's success.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Particulars Gross Week 1 Rs. 25 crore Week 2 Rs. 19 crore Week 3 Rs. 13 crore Week 4 Rs. 4.5 crore Total Rs. 61.50 crore

Thaai Kizhavi performed best in its home state, where it grossed around Rs. 56 crore, which is a massive figure for a non-star film. The comedy drama found some audience outside its borders, too. It fetched around Rs. 4 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 1.50 crore from the rest of the Indian markets.

Based on the current trends, the movie will close its entire theatrical run around the Rs. 65 crore mark or so, depending on how it holds further in the fifth week.

Area-wise box office collections of Thaai Kizhavi:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 56 crore Karnataka Rs. 4.00 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.50 crore Total Rs. 61.50 crore

For the unversed, the story revolves around a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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