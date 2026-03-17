Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's comedy drama collects Rs 1.25 crore on 3rd Monday, grosses Rs 55 crore in 18 days

Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role, added Rs. 1.25 crore to the tally on its third Monday. The third week's cume has reached Rs. 11 crore in four days, bringing the running cume to Rs. 55.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is expected to wind up its third week making a sum of around Rs. 15 crore, which will take its total box office collections to the Rs. 59 crore to Rs. 60 crore mark. Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, Thaai Kizhavi will keep gaining traction for a couple of more weeks, as there is no significant release in Tamil cinema this week.

Backed by Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the comedy drama has already emerged as a Super Hit venture at the box office. If it keeps performing on a similar pace, it might bag a blockbuster tag by the end of its theatrical run.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Particulars Gross Week 1 Rs. 24.75 crore Week 2 Rs. 19.50 crore 3rd Friday Rs. 1.75 crore 3rd Saturday Rs. 3.75 crore 3rd Sunday Rs. 4.25 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 55.25 crore

For the unversed, the story revolves around a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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