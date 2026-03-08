Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's comedy drama collects Rs 5.25 crore on 2nd Saturday, grosses Rs 32.5 crore in 9 days

Radhikaa Sarathkumar's comedy drama, Thaai Kizhavi, collected Rs. 5.25 crore on its second Saturday. The movie registered a big jump of 57 per cent over the last day, and the drop from the previous Saturday is only 15 per cent. That said, the comedy drama is performing very well at the box office.

Allied to its first week of Rs. 25 crore, Thaai Kizhavi has crossed the Rs. 30 crore mark and now stands at Rs. 32.50 crore. It will cross the Rs. 35 crore mark today and will end its 10-day theatrical run around Rs. 36 crore to Rs. 38 crore gross in India.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Particulars Gross Week 1 Rs. 25 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 crore Total Rs. 32.50 crore

Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the Tamil film performed best in its home turf, where it fetched around Rs. 29 crore gross. The movie further collected Rs. 2.50 crore from the Karnataka box office, while Rs. 1 crore came from the rest of India. With this sort of impressive run, Thaai Kizhavi has emerged as a Clean Hit venture at the box office.

Based on the current trends, Thaai Kizhavi is set to all set to enter the Rs. 50 crore club soon. It will be interesting to see how far the Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer can go from here on.

Area-wise box office collections of Thaai Kizhavi:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 29.00 crore Karnataka Rs. 2.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.00 crore Total Rs. 32.50 crore

Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

