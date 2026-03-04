Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's comedy drama emerges HIT, collects Rs 22.50 crore in 5 days

Thaai Kizhavi, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and starring Radhikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role, is performing very well at the box office. The Tamil comedy drama added Rs. 3.25 crore to the tally on its 1st Tuesday, bringing the total cume to Rs. 22.50 crore gross in India.

The movie has been recording fantastic trends ever since it hit the cinemas. So far, the movie has managed to stay over its opening day figure on each day. It is expected to keep up with the same momentum throughout the week and close it around Rs. 27-28 crore or so.

Thaai Kizhavi has a good potential for turning out to be a big hit, depending on how it holds in the second and third weeks. Let's see how far the Radhikaa Sarathkumar movie can go from here on. The year started on a low note for the Tamil film industry, with the lucrative release period of Pongal turning out to be largely a dud due to the delay of Jana Nayagan. Since then, With Love has performed well, and now Thaai Kizhavi looks likely to become the first major HIT of the year.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 5.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 3.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 22.50 cr.

Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond Box Office Collections: Records good spike on discounted Tuesday, crosses Rs 15 crore mark in 5 days