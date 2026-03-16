Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's comedy drama emerges Super Hit, collects Rs 54 crore in 17 days

Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi continues to perform extremely well at the box office. The Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer added Rs. 9.75 crore to the tally in its third weekend, witnessing just a drop of 28 per cent over the previous weekend. The movie collected Rs. 4.25 crore on its third Sunday. That said, the movie is witnessing a super promising hold at the box office.

The running cume of Thaai Kizhavi has crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark and now stands at Rs. 54 crore gross by the end of its third weekend, i.e. 17 days.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Particulars Gross Week 1 Rs. 24.75 crore Week 2 Rs. 19.50 crore 3rd Friday Rs. 1.75 crore 3rd Saturday Rs. 3.75 crore 3rd Sunday Rs. 4.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 54 crore

Backed by Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Thaai Kizhavi performed best in its home state, where it collected around Rs. 48.50 crore. It also found significant traction in Karnataka, where it grossed around Rs. 4 crore, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally.

The movie will cross the Rs. 50 crore mark in Tamil Nadu in a couple of days. The overall domestic collections of Thaai Kizhavi are expected to cross the Rs. 60 crore mark by the end of its third week and then it will march towards its lifetime theatrical target. For the unversed, the comedy drama has already emerged as a Super Hit venture at the box office. If it continues to maintain such a great hold for a couple of more weeks, it might bag the blockbuster verdict.

Area-wise box office collections of Thaai Kizhavi:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 48.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 4.00 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.50 crore Total Rs. 54 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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