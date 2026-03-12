Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's comedy drama maintains good hold on 2nd Wednesday, grosses Rs 41 crore in 13 days

Thaai Kizhavi collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its second Wednesday, registering a drop of 10 per cent over the previous day. The second week's cume reached Rs. 16.5 crore, bringing its 13-day cume to Rs. 41.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is heading to wrap its week 2 at Rs 18 crore, which will be a dip of 28 per cent from the opening week. Thaai Kizhavi will wrap its two-week cume at Rs. 42.50 crore or so. The Tamil comedy drama, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, is heading to storm past the Rs. 50 crore mark soon.

It will be a phenomenal total for a no-star film. With this sort of impressive run, Thaai Kizhavi turned out to be a big surprise for Tamil cinema. It will be interesting to see how far the Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer movie can go from there on.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Particulars Gross Week 1 Rs. 25 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.75 crore 2nd Monday Rs. 1.60 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.40 crore (est.) 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 41.50 crore

For the unversed, the story revolves around a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

