Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's comedy drama opens well with Rs. 3 Cr first day

The latest Tamil-language comedy drama, Thaai Kizhavi, opened on a promising note. As per estimates, the Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer collected Rs. 3 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. The bulk of the collections came from Tamil Nadu, at around Rs. 2.75 crore first day while the rest mainly came from Karnataka.

Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the comedy drama met with a positive word-of-mouth among the audience, which is a good sign for the film's business. The movie should aim for a good growth over the weekend and then record a strong hold on the weekdays to reach an impressive total by the end of its theatrical run.

Thaai Kizhavi is expected to emerge as Tamil cinema's new surprise after Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan starrer With Love, which is doing good business at the box office ever since it hit the cinemas. It will be interesting to see whether the latest comedy drama can lure the audience post the opening weekend or not.

Box Office Collections of Thaai Kizhavi are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 3 cr. Total Rs. 3 cr.

For the unversed, Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

The movie stars Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role, alongside Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, Singampuli, and others in key roles. Moreover, Sivakarthikeyan, who is co-producing the film, also makes a cameo appearance.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

