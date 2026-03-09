Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's film adds Rs 13 crore in 2nd weekend, collects Rs 38 crore in 10 days

Thaai Kizhavi, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, collected Rs. 13.25 crore to the tally in its second weekend, with Rs. 5.75 crore coming on the second Sunday. The romantic action drama, starring Radhikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role, took its running cume to Rs. 38.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

It performed best in its home state, where the movie collected Rs. 34.25 crore. Thaai Kizhavi also found some audience outside its borders. It collected around Rs. 3 crore from Karnataka, while Rs. 1 crore came from the rest of the Indian markets.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Particulars Gross Week 1 Rs. 25 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.75 crore Total Rs. 38.25 crore

Backed by Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Thaai Kizhavi turned out to be a clean Hit venture at the box office, thanks to its impressive theatrical run. The movie is expected to keep recording a good trend on the weekdays too and close its second week around Rs. 45 crore or so. That said, the movie is sure to enter the Rs. 50 crore gross mark. It will be interesting to see how far it can go from there on.

Area-wise box office collections of Thaai Kizhavi:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 34.25 crore Karnataka Rs. 3.00 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.00 crore Total Rs. 38.25 crore

Thaai Kizhavi follows the story of a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

