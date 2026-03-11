Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's HIT film maintains steady run on 2nd Tuesday, crosses Rs 40 crore mark

Thaai Kizhavi remained flat on its second Tuesday, adding another Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally. This is around a 33 per cent drop from last Friday, which is a good hold. The second-week cume for Thaai Kizhavi reached Rs. 15.25 crore in five days. It is expected to close slightly over Rs. 17 crore, roughly 30 per cent lower than its first week.

The 12-day running cume of the comedy drama has crossed the Rs. 40 crore mark, of which Rs. 25 crore came from the opening week. Going by the present trends, the movie is likely to cross the Rs. 45 crore mark in the third weekend and then march towards the Rs. 50 crore gross mark.

It will be a phenomenal total for a no-star film. With this sort of impressive run, Thaai Kizhavi turned out to be a big surprise for Tamil cinema. It will be interesting to see how far the Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer movie can go from there on.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Particulars Gross Week 1 Rs. 25 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.75 crore 2nd Monday Rs. 1.50 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 40.25 crore

For the unversed, the story revolves around a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Advance Booking Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer nearing 2 lakh tickets for previews at national chains