Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's HIT venture collects Rs 1.50 crore on 3rd Friday, grosses Rs 44 crore in 15 days

Thaai Kizhavi, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, entered the third week with a good hold. The movie collected Rs. 1.50 crore on its third Friday, registering a jump of 23 per cent over the previous day. The movie recorded a 33 per cent dip when compared to the second Friday; that said, a pretty impressive hold.

Starring Radhikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role, Thaai Kizhavi reached Rs. 44.15 crore by the end of its 15-day theatrical run. The movie will cross the Rs. 45 crore mark tomorrow and then will march towards the Rs. 50 crore mark.

Thaai Kizhavi will keep luring the audience for a couple of weeks and will close its entire theatrical run around Rs. 55 crore or so. That said, the Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer turned out to be a Clean Hit film at the box office.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Particulars Gross Week 1 Rs. 25 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.75 crore 2nd Monday Rs. 1.60 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.40 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.25 crore 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.15 crore 3rd Friday Rs. 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 44.15 crore

For the unversed, the story revolves around a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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