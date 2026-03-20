Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's Super Hit comedy drama registers strong hold in Week 3, grosses Rs 12 crore

Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi continues to show its strong trends at the box office. The comedy drama, starring Radhikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role, added Rs. 12.75 crore in the third week, with Rs. 9.75 crore coming in its third weekend alone, while Rs 3 crore came in on the weekdays.

The running cume of Thaai Kizhavi has now reached Rs. 57 crore gross at the Indian box office by the end of its third week. Since there is no significant release in Tamil Nadu this weekend, Thaai Kizhavi is expected to record a good spike in the fourth weekend as well, where it will cross the Rs. 60 crore mark and will close its fourth week around Rs. 65 crore mark.

The Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer has already emerged as a Super Hit venture. If it keeps on gaining momentum on the expected lines, it might bag the blockbuster verdict too, by the end of its theatrical run.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Particulars Gross Week 1 Rs. 24.75 crore Week 2 Rs. 19.50 crore Week 3 Rs. 12.75 crore Total Rs. 57.00 crore

For the unversed, the story revolves around a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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