Thaai Kizhavi Final Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's comedy drama closes theatrical run at Rs 64 crore

Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi added Rs. 2 crore to the tally in its fifth week, registering a drop of around 60 per cent over the previous week. The comedy drama, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, is now taking its last few breaths at the box office. Since the movie is about to mark its digital debut, it will not be able to add more than Rs. 50 lakh to the tally from here on.

Currently standing at Rs. 63.50 crore gross, Thaai Kizhavi is all set to close its entire box office journey at Rs. 64 crore nett or so. That's a solid total for the Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer. The comedy drama emerged as a clean Hit venture at the box office, courtesy of its positive word-of-mouth among the audience.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Particulars Gross Week 1 Rs. 25 crore Week 2 Rs. 19 crore Week 3 Rs. 13 crore Week 4 Rs. 4.5 crore 5th Week Rs. 2.00 crore Total Rs. 63.50 crore

The movie performed best in its home state, where it collected Rs. 57.50 crore gross in its full run. The rest of the Indian markets have contributed around Rs. 6 crore, of which Rs. 4.75 crore came from Karnataka. The movie is now only playing in Tamil Nadu; elsewhere, it has completed its theatrical run.

Area-wise box office collections of Thaai Kizhavi:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 57.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 4.25 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.75 crore Total Rs. 63.50 crore

The Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer is set to stream online from April 10 onwards. Until then, it is expected to add a few lakhs to its tally.

For the unversed, the story of Thaai Kizhavi revolves around a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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