Thaai Kizhavi Week 2 Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's film adds Rs 17 crore, grosses Rs 42 crore in 14 days

Thaai Kizhavi collected Rs. 17.65 crore in its Week 2, with Rs. 1.15 crore coming on the second Thursday. The movie registered a drop of roughly 30 per cent in its Week 2 over the opening week. The running cume of the Tamil comedy drama has reached Rs. 42.65 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Backed by Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Thaai Kizhavi is expected to see a good spike in its third weekend and take its cume close to the Rs. 50 crore mark. It will be a phenomenal total for a no-star film.

The comedy-drama has emerged as a big surprise for the Tamil film industry this year, turning out to be a Clean Hit venture. It will be interesting to see how far the Radhikaa Sarathkumar starrer will go at the box office.

The Box Office Collections for Thaai Kizhavi in India are as follows:

Particulars Gross Week 1 Rs. 25 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.25 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.75 crore 2nd Monday Rs. 1.60 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.40 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.25 crore 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.15 crore (est.) Total Rs. 42.65 crore

For the unversed, the story revolves around a 70-year-old woman, Pavunuthayi, a powerful and arrogant matriarch in a village who works as a ruthless moneylender. Known for her bold and independent nature, she leads a distant life from her children. However, when Pavunuthayi encounters a troubling incident, her sons return home, reopening old wounds and unearthing a chaotic family dynamic. The film explores the impact of these events on the family and the villagers.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

