Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Collections: Jiiva starrer political satire wraps opening weekend at IMPRESSIVE Rs 17 crore

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil recorded an outstanding trend in its opening weekend. The Jiiva starrer political satire stormed over Rs. 17 crore in its 4-day extended weekend. The movie started its box office journey with Rs. 1.70 crore. It further took the advantage of the Pongal festival and witnessed a solid growth over the weekend. The movie fetched Rs. 3.50 crore on Day 2, followed by superb Rs. 6 crore on Day 3 and Rs. 5.80 crore on Day 4.



The movie has performed best in its home markets, where it grossed over Rs. 15.50 crore; while the remaining Rs. 1.50 crore came from the rest of Indian markets.



The word-of-mouth of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is extremely positive, which is why the movie has posted such an impressive weekend performance. Though the movie is facing a clash with Vaa Vaathiyaar and Parasakthi, it is performing much better. The Nithish Sahadeva directorial is likely to hold well on the weekdays too. The movie has the potential to stick to the cinemas for a long run, taking its lifetime theatrical target to a new high.



Box Office collection of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil in India:



Days Box Office Day 1 Rs. 1.70 crore Day 2 Rs. 3.50 crore Day 3 Rs. 6.00 crore Day 4 Rs. 5.80 crore Total Rs. 17 crore

Besides Jiiva, the film also features Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Anuraj, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, Sarjin Kumar, Jaiwanth, Rajesh Pandian, Amith Mohan, and several others in key roles.



Co-written by Nithish Sahadev, Sanjo Joseph, and Anuraj OB, the film is produced by Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Productions. The movie’s songs and background score are composed by Vishnu Vijay, with Bablu Aju and Arjune Babu serving as the cinematographer and editor, respectively.



Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

