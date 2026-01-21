Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office: Jiiva starrer takes a dip after Pongal push wears off, collects Rs 20.25 crore

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT), starring Jiiva in the lead role, was released on January 15, 2026. Directed by Falimy fame Nithish Sahadev, the movie made an impressive start at the box office, emerging as an underdog despite clashing with Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar and Sivakarthikeyan starrer Parasakthi.

The film opened with a decent surge during the Pongal holidays, collecting Rs 18.25 crore from Tamil Nadu, while Karnataka and Kerala contributed around Rs 1 crore each.

However, once the Pongal festive period ended, the movie failed to sustain its momentum. Daily collections dropped on weekdays this week, with figures hovering between Rs 1.5 and Rs 1.75 crore, indicating weak audience retention and limited repeat value. The post-holiday trend is clearly below expectations for a film that needed strong weekday collections.

Despite a solid holiday start, the ordinary weekday performance has capped the Jiiva starrer’s potential. Unless there is a notable turnaround over the upcoming weekend, the film is expected to end its first week with a total of around Rs 20.25 crore in India.

Initially, the film witnessed a significant boom during the festive days despite clashing with Vaa Vaathiyaar and Parasakthi. The movie received positive word of mouth from audiences, with rave reviews further boosting its opening performance.

The Territorial Breakdown for Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs 18.25 cr. Karnataka Rs 1.00 cr. Kerala Rs 1.00 cr. India Rs. 20.25 cr.

The Day Wise Box Office Collection of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil in India:

Day Gross Thursday Rs 1.75 cr. Friday Rs 3.50 cr. Saturday Rs 6.00 cr. Sunday Rs 5.75 cr. Monday Rs 1.75 cr. Tuesday Rs 1.50 cr. Total Rs 20.25 cr.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a political satire film starring Jiiva in the lead role. The movie follows the story of Jeevarathinam, a village panchayat member who is tasked with overseeing a wedding. However, as family conflicts and buried grudges emerge, the marriage descends into chaos, with Jeevarathinam at the center, trying to maintain balance.

Apart from the SMS actor, the film features Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Anuraj, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, Sarjin Kumar, Jaiwanth, Rajesh Pandian, Amith Mohan, and several others in key roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

