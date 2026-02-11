Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Final Box Office Collections: Jiiva starrer wraps theatrical run under Rs 35 crore in India

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the Indian box office. The movie is looking to wind its fourth week, doing around Rs. 1 crore to the tally. This will take its entire cume slightly under the Rs. 35 crore gross mark at the Indian box office, which will be its theatrical end.

The Jiiva starrer political satire film, directed by Nithish Sahadev, performed well so far. The movie had a decent opening and then it went on to make Rs. 22.75 crore in its opening week, thanks to the Pongal festival. The movie further held decently and collected Rs. 8 crore in the second week, followed by Rs. 2.75 crore in the third week. Of its total theatrical cume, around Rs 31 crore came from Tamil Nadu alone while the rest came from the rest of Indian markets.

When compared to its rival release, Vaa Vaathiyaar, the movie managed to show better legs and ended its theatrical journey on a positive note. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is now releasing on the OTT platform this weekend.

Box Office collection of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil in India

Week Box Office 1 Rs. 22.75 crore 2 Rs. 8.00 crore 3 Rs. 2.75 crore 4 Rs. 1.00 crore Total Rs. 34.50 crore

Besides Jiiva, the film also features Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Anuraj, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, Sarjin Kumar, Jaiwanth, Rajesh Pandian, Amith Mohan, and several others in key roles.

Co-written by Nithish Sahadev, Sanjo Joseph, and Anuraj OB, the film is produced by Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Productions. The movie’s songs and background score are composed by Vishnu Vijay, with Bablu Aju and Arjune Babu serving as the cinematographer and editor, respectively.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

