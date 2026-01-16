Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil India Box Office Collections: Jiiva starrer collects Rs 1.50 crore on Day 1

Tamil film Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil took a modest start at the box office. The Jiiva starrer political satire film kick-started its box office journey with Rs. 1.50 crore gross in India. Though the opening isn't very explosive, it reflects a controlled release strategy. Released on January 15 on the occasion of Pongal, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has the potential to emerge as a surprise at the box office.

It is expected to grow over the weekend, as the word-of-mouth is very positive. Social media users have already started calling it the Pongal winner. It will be interesting to see whether the movie will be able to convert its positive reception into footfalls or not. However, the movie is facing tough competition with other releases- Parasakthi, Vaa Vaathiyaar, and others. If the movie manages to hold strong over the weekend and then after the festive period, it will emerge as a successful venture.

Directed by Nithish Sahadev of Falimy fame, the latest Tamil release is centered on deep-rooted family tensions during a community festival, forcing the protagonist to navigate feuds and protect his family.

Box Office collection of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil in India

Days Box Office Day 1 Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 1.50

Besides Jiiva, the film also features Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Anuraj, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, Sarjin Kumar, Jaiwanth, Rajesh Pandian, Amith Mohan, and several others in key roles.

Co-written by Nithish Sahadev, Sanjo Joseph, and Anuraj OB, the film is produced by Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Productions. The movie’s songs and background score are composed by Vishnu Vijay, with Bablu Aju and Arjune Babu serving as the cinematographer and editor, respectively.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Anaganaga Oka Raju Worldwide Box Office Collections: Naveen Polishetty's film puts up STRONG hold, grosses Rs 23 crore in 2 days