Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil India Box Office Collections: Jiiva's film collects Rs 33 crore in 3 weeks, nears theatrical end

Tamil film Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil registered a decent hold at the box office. The political satire film, starring Jiiva in the lead role, added Rs. 2.75 crore to the tally in its third week. The drop from the previous week is about 65 per cent, which signifies that the movie is now running in its final legs.

The running cume of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has reached Rs. 33.50 crore gross at the Indian box office in its three weeks of theatrical run. Of this, the movie fetched a significant Rs. 30.50 crore from its home state, while the remaining came from the other states of India.

The movie was released during the Pongal festival, when it fetched around Rs. 22.75 crore in its first week, followed by Rs. 8 crore in the second week. One of the key factors why the Jiiva starrer managed to draw the audience is its positive word-of-mouth among the audience. Directed by Nithish Sahadeva, the movie is likely to continue its theatrical run for a couple of weeks and wrap its journey around the Rs. 35 crore gross mark at the Indian box office.

Box Office collection of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil in India

Week Box Office 1 Rs. 22.75 crore 2 Rs. 8.00 crore 3 Rs. 2.75 crore Total Rs. 33.50 crore

Besides Jiiva, the film also features Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Anuraj, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, Sarjin Kumar, Jaiwanth, Rajesh Pandian, Amith Mohan, and several others in key roles.

Co-written by Nithish Sahadev, Sanjo Joseph, and Anuraj OB, the film is produced by Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Productions. The movie’s songs and background score are composed by Vishnu Vijay, with Bablu Aju and Arjune Babu serving as the cinematographer and editor, respectively.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

