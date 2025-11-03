Thamma Box Office 2nd Monday: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film beats Jolly LLB 3, nears Rs 115 crore mark
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma has crossed the lifetime cume of Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 at the Indian box office. Check out the details.
Thamma is looking to collect Rs. 1.25 crore net on its second Monday, bringing the total cume to Rs. 114.90 crore net at the Indian box office. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer crossed the lifetime earnings of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3. Thamma is now on the track to cross the lifetime theatrical earnings of MHCU's first film, Stree, which made Rs. 124 crore net.
The movie will face Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer HAQ in the upcoming weekend, which might act as a roadblock for its box office run. However, that will happen only if HAQ receives a positive reception. Ideally, it should continue gaining traction until Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2, which is scheduled for release on November 14.
Going by the current trends, the vampire comedy drama is expected to close its entire theatrical run at around Rs. 140 crore net at the Indian box office. The figure is fine for the cast and cost involved; however, it should have done much better given the brand and IP it has.
Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:
|Day
|Nett
|Tuesday
|Rs. 23.00 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 17.50 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 9.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|1st Monday
|Rs. 3.90 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 5.50 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.50 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 114.90 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Crashed in South after Digital Release, Nears 800cr Worldwide