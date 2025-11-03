Thamma Box Office 2nd Monday: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film beats Jolly LLB 3, nears Rs 115 crore mark

Thamma is looking to collect Rs. 1.25 crore net on its second Monday, bringing the total cume to Rs. 114.90 crore net at the Indian box office. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer crossed the lifetime earnings of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3. Thamma is now on the track to cross the lifetime theatrical earnings of MHCU's first film, Stree, which made Rs. 124 crore net.

The movie will face Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer HAQ in the upcoming weekend, which might act as a roadblock for its box office run. However, that will happen only if HAQ receives a positive reception. Ideally, it should continue gaining traction until Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2, which is scheduled for release on November 14.

Going by the current trends, the vampire comedy drama is expected to close its entire theatrical run at around Rs. 140 crore net at the Indian box office. The figure is fine for the cast and cost involved; however, it should have done much better given the brand and IP it has.

Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 23.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 17.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.00 cr. Friday Rs. 9.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.90 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 114.90 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

