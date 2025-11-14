Thamma Box Office 3 Weeks: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film crosses Stree's lifetime, cume nears Rs 125 crore

Thamma wrapped its third week by adding Rs. 5.35 crore to the tally, with Rs. 35 lakh coming on the 4th Thursday. The drop from the second week is roughly about 70 percent, which means the movie is now heading towards its finish line. Opened with Rs. 23 crore, the film collected approximately Rs. 102 crore in the first extended week of 10 days, followed by Rs. 17 crore in the second week. The running total cume of Thamma reached Rs. 124.70 crore net at the Indian box office.

With this, the Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer surpassed the lifetime cume of Stree (Rs. 124.50 crore), the first film of Maddock Films' horror comedy universe. Thamma is now the second-highest-grossing movie in the popular cinematic universe, after Stree 2.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is now facing a new release, De De Pyaar De 2, in the fourth week. The vampire-comedy is expected to wind up its theatrical run around Rs. 128 crore or so, which is a decent figure for the cast but not for the brand and IP it holds.

Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 23.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 17.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.00 cr. Friday Rs. 9.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.90 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.60 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.30 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.90 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.40 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.55 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.40 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 0.35 cr. Total Rs. 124.70 cr.

