Thamma Box Office 3 Weeks: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film crosses Stree's lifetime, cume nears Rs 125 crore
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma added Rs. 5.35 crore to the tally in its third week. The movie is heading for a finish around Rs. 128 crore.
Thamma wrapped its third week by adding Rs. 5.35 crore to the tally, with Rs. 35 lakh coming on the 4th Thursday. The drop from the second week is roughly about 70 percent, which means the movie is now heading towards its finish line. Opened with Rs. 23 crore, the film collected approximately Rs. 102 crore in the first extended week of 10 days, followed by Rs. 17 crore in the second week. The running total cume of Thamma reached Rs. 124.70 crore net at the Indian box office.
With this, the Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer surpassed the lifetime cume of Stree (Rs. 124.50 crore), the first film of Maddock Films' horror comedy universe. Thamma is now the second-highest-grossing movie in the popular cinematic universe, after Stree 2.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is now facing a new release, De De Pyaar De 2, in the fourth week. The vampire-comedy is expected to wind up its theatrical run around Rs. 128 crore or so, which is a decent figure for the cast but not for the brand and IP it holds.
Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:
|Day
|Nett
|Tuesday
|Rs. 23.00 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 17.50 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 9.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|1st Monday
|Rs. 3.90 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 5.50 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.60 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 4.30 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.90 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 0.90 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.75 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 0.40 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs. 0.55 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Rs. 0.40 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Rs. 0.35 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 124.70 cr.
