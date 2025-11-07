Thamma Box Office 3rd Friday: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer slips to Rs 60 lakh, cume hits Rs 120 crore mark
Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, added around Rs. 60 lakh to the tally on its third Friday, taking its total cume to Rs. 120 crore mark.
Thamma entered the third weekend today, minting Rs. 60 lakh. The drop with the new release is pretty much understandable; however, it should have held better. This new low suggests that the movie is now near its theatrical end. The running total cume of Thamma is slightly under the Rs. 120 crore mark. The movie collected Rs. 102 crore in its opening week of 10 days, followed by Rs. 17 crore in the second week.
Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the vampire comedy drama should record a good jump tomorrow and collect at least Rs. 1 crore. The movie should cross the lifetime theatrical run of MHCU's first film, Stree, in the coming week and then march toward its final target, which is expected to be around Rs. 130 crore plus.
Though the numbers are fine for the cast and cost involved, the movie should have done much better, given its brand and IP value. The next film in the horror comedy universe is Shakti Shalini, starring Aneet Padda, which will be followed by Bhediya 2 and Stree 3.
Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:
|Day
|Nett
|Tuesday
|Rs. 23.00 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 17.50 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 9.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|1st Monday
|Rs. 3.90 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 5.50 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.60 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 4.30 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.90 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 0.90 cr. (est.)
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.60 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 119.85 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Roi Roi Binale is a Behemoth at the Box Office, Landmark Blockbuster for Assamese Cinema