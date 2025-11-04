Thamma Box Office 3rd Tuesday: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer nets Rs 1.35 crore, makes Rs 116 crore in 15 days
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma recorded a nominal jump on its 15th day. The movie is likely to cross the lifetime earnings of Stree soon.
Thamma witnessed a 10 percent jump today on its third Tuesday, collecting Rs. 1.35 crore net. The spike wasn't too significant as the BOGO offer on Monday balanced it out. The running total cume of Thamma now stands at Rs. 116.25 crore net at the Indian box office.
The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will close this week at Rs. 119 crore net, and then, it will march towards the lifetime theatrical earnings of Stree, the pioneer film of Maddock's horror comedy universe. The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial should aim to continue attracting the audience to the cinemas for a couple of weeks to reach a decent total.
Going by the current trends and active BOGO offer, the movie should collect around Rs. 135 crore to Rs. 140 crore net in its entire theatrical run. This will make Thamma the second-highest-grossing movie of MHCU after Stree 2. These numbers are fine when Thamma is seen as a standalone venture; however, it needed to be a lot better considering the brand and IP it holds. The next film in MHCU is Shakti Shalini, which will be followed by Bhediya 2.
Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:
|Day
|Nett
|Tuesday
|Rs. 23.00 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 17.50 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 9.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|1st Monday
|Rs. 3.90 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 5.50 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.50 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.35 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 116.25 cr.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
