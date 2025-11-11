Thamma Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film nets Rs 50 lakh on 4th Tuesday, nears Stree's lifetime cume
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer vampire comedy, Thamma, is set to cross the lifetime collections of MHCU's pioneer film, Stree. Details Inside.
Thamma is targeting to collect Rs. 50 lakh today on its 4th Tuesday after slipping to Rs. 35 lakh on Monday. The movie collected slightly over Rs. 102 crore in its extended opening week, followed by Rs. 17 crore in the second week, while the third weekend contributed around Rs. 3.75 crore. The running total cume of Thamma reached Rs. 123.95 crore net at the Indian box office.
The movie is now on the verge of crossing the lifetime theatrical run of Stree, the first film of Maddock Films' popular horror comedy universe. It needs Rs. 60 lakh more to surpass the Shraddha Kapoor film, which should be done by the end of this week. It will face a new release, De De Pyaar De 2, next weekend onwards.
Going by the current trends, Thamma is expected to wrap its theatrical run under the Rs. 130 crore mark. Considering the IP and brand of the cinematic universe, Thamma should have performed much better. Nevertheless, the vampire comedy drama, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, has become the third-highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana.
Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:
|Day
|Nett
|Tuesday
|Rs. 23.00 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 17.50 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 9.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|1st Monday
|Rs. 3.90 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 5.50 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.60 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 4.30 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.90 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 0.90 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.75 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 1.60 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 0.35 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs. 0.50 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 123.95 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office Collection: Remains Strong on 5th Monday, Cruising Toward 50 Crore