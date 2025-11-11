Thamma Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film nets Rs 50 lakh on 4th Tuesday, nears Stree's lifetime cume

Thamma is targeting to collect Rs. 50 lakh today on its 4th Tuesday after slipping to Rs. 35 lakh on Monday. The movie collected slightly over Rs. 102 crore in its extended opening week, followed by Rs. 17 crore in the second week, while the third weekend contributed around Rs. 3.75 crore. The running total cume of Thamma reached Rs. 123.95 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie is now on the verge of crossing the lifetime theatrical run of Stree, the first film of Maddock Films' popular horror comedy universe. It needs Rs. 60 lakh more to surpass the Shraddha Kapoor film, which should be done by the end of this week. It will face a new release, De De Pyaar De 2, next weekend onwards.

Going by the current trends, Thamma is expected to wrap its theatrical run under the Rs. 130 crore mark. Considering the IP and brand of the cinematic universe, Thamma should have performed much better. Nevertheless, the vampire comedy drama, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, has become the third-highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana.

Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 23.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 17.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.00 cr. Friday Rs. 9.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.90 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.60 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.30 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.90 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.60 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.35 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 123.95 cr.

