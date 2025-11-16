Thamma Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana-led film nets Rs. 70 lakh in 4th weekend, cume reaches Rs. 125 crore
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma nears its theatrical end. The movie targets a finish around Rs. 126.50 crore.
Thamma collected Rs. 70 lakh in the fourth weekend, with an estimated Rs. 25 lakh coming on Sunday. The running total of Thamma reached Rs. 125.40 crore net at the Indian box office. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is now heading towards its theatrical end. It is expected to collect a couple of crores more in the next two weeks, with an eye on a Rs. 126 - 128 crore finish.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the vampire-comedy drama performed decently, considering the cast and cost of the movie. However, it is not up to the expectations for a universe film, of which the last two releases were big hits. Nevertheless, Thamma emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of the popular universe.
The next project in the Maddock horror comedy universe is Shakti Shalini, starring Aneet Padda in the lead, which will be followed by Bhediya 2.
Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:
|Day
|Nett
|Tuesday
|Rs. 23.00 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 17.50 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 9.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|1st Monday
|Rs. 3.90 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 5.50 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.60 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 4.30 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.90 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 0.90 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.75 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 0.40 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs. 0.55 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Rs. 0.40 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Rs. 0.35 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 0.20 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 0.25 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 0.25 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 125.40 cr.
