Thamma Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana-led film nets Rs. 70 lakh in 4th weekend, cume reaches Rs. 125 crore

Thamma collected Rs. 70 lakh in the fourth weekend, with an estimated Rs. 25 lakh coming on Sunday. The running total of Thamma reached Rs. 125.40 crore net at the Indian box office. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is now heading towards its theatrical end. It is expected to collect a couple of crores more in the next two weeks, with an eye on a Rs. 126 - 128 crore finish.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the vampire-comedy drama performed decently, considering the cast and cost of the movie. However, it is not up to the expectations for a universe film, of which the last two releases were big hits. Nevertheless, Thamma emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of the popular universe.

The next project in the Maddock horror comedy universe is Shakti Shalini, starring Aneet Padda in the lead, which will be followed by Bhediya 2.

Day-wise box office collections of Thamma:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 23.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 17.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 12.00 cr. Friday Rs. 9.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 13.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.90 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.60 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.30 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.90 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.40 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.55 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.40 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 0.35 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.20 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 0.25 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 0.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 125.40 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First Day Box Office Forecast of Mastiii 4, 120 Bahadur and Gustaakh Ishq